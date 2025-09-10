EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,260 Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Harmonic’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

