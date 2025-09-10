EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,441 Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 82,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

