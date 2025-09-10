EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,220 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,545 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,466 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,259 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 48,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 153,611 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

