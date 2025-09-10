EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,246 Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 142,298 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 23.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 109,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 537,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

HBNC stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

