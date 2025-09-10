EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 593,962 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,580 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $2,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 276,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.9%

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

