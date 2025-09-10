EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,710,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,197,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 1,824,189 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

