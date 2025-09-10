EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $8,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,504,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,623,580.43. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

