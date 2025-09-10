EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,077 Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 159,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 130,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,593.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 324,167 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

