EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TPG by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 62.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 481,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. TPG’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,242.11%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

