EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in STERIS plc $STE

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $349,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 35,759.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after acquiring an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $65,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

