EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Coursera by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $2,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coursera by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Coursera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Coursera by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,050,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,167.76. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,631 shares of company stock worth $1,637,489 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

