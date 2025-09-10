EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Entegris Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $117.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

