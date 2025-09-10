EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,949,000 after buying an additional 285,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,427,000 after acquiring an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,170,000 after acquiring an additional 733,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.