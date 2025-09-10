EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

