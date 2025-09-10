EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Remitly Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Remitly Global by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,520. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,360 shares of company stock worth $1,477,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.56 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Remitly Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

