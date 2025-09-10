Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,152 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

