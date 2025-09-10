Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

