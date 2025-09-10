Fabrinet $FN Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 328,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $369.27 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $378.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.