Financial Review: Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) versus CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) and Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions and Shawcor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CES Energy Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33 Shawcor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Shawcor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.29 20.97 Shawcor N/A N/A N/A $2.27 3.67

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Shawcor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shawcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CES Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Shawcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Shawcor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CES Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Shawcor pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CES Energy Solutions pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shawcor pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shawcor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. Its solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. The company also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Shawcor

(Get Free Report)

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets. The Connection Technologies segment manufactures heat-shrinkable products, including thin, medium, and heavy-walled tubing; sleeves and molded products, as well as heat-shrink accessories and equipment; and low-voltage wires and cables for control, instrumentation, thermocouple, power, and industrial applications. The Pipeline and Pipe Services segment offers ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services to pipeline operators and construction contractors. The company was formerly known as Shaw Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Shawcor Ltd. in 2001. Shawcor Ltd. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.