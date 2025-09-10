Financial Review: Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) vs. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Personalis and Targeted Medical Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Personalis and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -113.70% -47.57% -35.05% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Targeted Medical Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $80.32 million 5.95 -$81.28 million ($1.28) -4.21 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

