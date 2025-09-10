First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as high as C$19.38. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 201,448 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.
Get Our Latest Research Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada’s populated centres. The company’s focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.