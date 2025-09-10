First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as high as C$19.38. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 201,448 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.62.

First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada’s populated centres. The company’s focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.

