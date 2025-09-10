Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) versus Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Critical Analysis

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitell and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $4.99 million 1.71 -$9.31 million N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.03 $539.97 million $0.27 23.63

Risk & Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

Fitell has a beta of 7.16, suggesting that its share price is 616% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fitell and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems AS 4.08% 23.25% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fitell and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 2 1 1 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Fitell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

