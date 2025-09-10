Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FND stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

