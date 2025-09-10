Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $974,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

