Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

