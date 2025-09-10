General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $3,610,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 126.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after buying an additional 431,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 978.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 122,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.