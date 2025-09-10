GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43,459 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

