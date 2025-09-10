Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in August

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.