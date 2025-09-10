Guggenheim Boosts Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $100.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,547.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 48,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

