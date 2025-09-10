Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 41.9% in August

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

