HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.83.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $413.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.31 and a 200-day moving average of $361.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

