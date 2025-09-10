Head to Head Contrast: Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) vs. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) and Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AutoZone and Marketing Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone 0 2 18 3 3.04 Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

AutoZone currently has a consensus target price of $4,148.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given AutoZone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AutoZone is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of AutoZone shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoZone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoZone and Marketing Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone $18.49 billion 3.89 $2.66 billion $147.75 29.04 Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares AutoZone and Marketing Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone 13.56% -56.07% 14.02% Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AutoZone has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Worldwide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoZone beats Marketing Worldwide on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It also offers A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company provides maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it offers air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, tools, vehicle entertainment systems, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

