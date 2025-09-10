Head to Head Contrast: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30% Mercantile Bank 22.11% 13.52% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mercantile Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $87.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than QCR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and Mercantile Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $329.61 million 4.01 $113.85 million $6.64 11.74 Mercantile Bank $234.68 million 3.31 $79.59 million $5.04 9.49

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

QCR beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

