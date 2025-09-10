Head to Head Review: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hesai Group and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Luminar Technologies 1 3 0 0 1.75

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.74, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 816.18%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hesai Group and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 4.00% 3.11% 2.14% Luminar Technologies -160.33% N/A -91.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Luminar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 13.27 -$14.02 million $0.09 319.89 Luminar Technologies $72.50 million 1.62 -$273.14 million ($2.80) -0.61

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Luminar Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.