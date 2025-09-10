Head-To-Head Survey: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Offerpad Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $5.22 billion 1.80 $134.38 million $3.12 65.99 Offerpad Solutions $918.82 million 0.14 -$62.16 million ($2.06) -2.03

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 2 2 0 2.50 Offerpad Solutions 0 6 0 0 2.00

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $217.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.41, indicating a potential downside of 42.34%. Given FirstService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Offerpad Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.61% 18.24% 5.17% Offerpad Solutions -8.08% -132.77% -19.03%

Summary

FirstService beats Offerpad Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. Its FirstService Brands segment operates and provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers through franchise networks; and company-owned operations, including California Closets, Paul Davis Restoration, and CertaPro Painters operations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, First Onsite property Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

