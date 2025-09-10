Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,223.94 ($16.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,305 ($17.65). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,286 ($17.40), with a volume of 580,192 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,580 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,480.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,223.94.

Hiscox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

