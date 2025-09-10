Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 220.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

