Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.92 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.53). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 314,843 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTG. Collins Stewart reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.92. The firm has a market cap of £519.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

Hunting announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

