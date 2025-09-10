INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Critical Comparison

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and INPLAY OIL CP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $204.33 million 0.44 $7.45 million ($0.13) -18.98 INPLAY OIL CP $210.66 million 1.15 $6.91 million ($0.04) -216.19

Analyst Ratings

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INPLAY OIL CP. INPLAY OIL CP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and INPLAY OIL CP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 INPLAY OIL CP 1 0 1 3 3.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INPLAY OIL CP has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and INPLAY OIL CP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -2.57% -1.22% -0.67% INPLAY OIL CP -0.63% 1.18% 0.56%

Dividends

Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. INPLAY OIL CP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Bonterra Energy pays out -69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. INPLAY OIL CP pays out -1,450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. INPLAY OIL CP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

INPLAY OIL CP beats Bonterra Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About INPLAY OIL CP

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.