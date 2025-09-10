Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 17,807 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Doximity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Doximity by 70.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

