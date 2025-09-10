Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,797,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,855,000 after buying an additional 134,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,881,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,658,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 456,698 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,258,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,251,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,584,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

