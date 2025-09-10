Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,038 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

