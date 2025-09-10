Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its 200-day moving average is $175.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $9,010,160. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

