Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

