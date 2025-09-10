Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $224.17.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

