Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,191.51. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,485 shares of company stock worth $22,467,277. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

