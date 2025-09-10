Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,220,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $340.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

