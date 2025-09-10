Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 656 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $599.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

