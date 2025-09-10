Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.31% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 76,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000.

NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

