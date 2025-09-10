Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.1405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.